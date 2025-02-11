William Blair Predicts ARM’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARM)

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of ARM in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst S. Naji anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ARM’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ARM’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

ARM stock opened at $160.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average is $139.64. ARM has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.63, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after buying an additional 791,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,655,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 186.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 21.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

