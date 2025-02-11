Williams Companies (WMB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:WMB opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
