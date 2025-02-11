Williams Companies (WMB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

