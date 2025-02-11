Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $64.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.62. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

