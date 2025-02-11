Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $64.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.62. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.
