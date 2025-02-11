Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. 286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.
Winpak Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.
Winpak Company Profile
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
