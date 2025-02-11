Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $344.47 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

