Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $344.47 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of WH opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.