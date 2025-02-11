Xcel Brands (XELB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Xcel Brands was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/25/2024 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 236.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

