Xcel Brands (XELB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/11/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Xcel Brands was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti to a “hold” rating.
- 1/26/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/2/2025 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/25/2024 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2024 – Xcel Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 236.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
