XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of XOMA from $123.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

XOMA opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. XOMA has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen Hughes sold 21,881 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $655,335.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,621.05. The trade was a 38.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of XOMA by 95.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in XOMA by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

