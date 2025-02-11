Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $149.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.90.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XYL opened at $131.24 on Friday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $113.26 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

