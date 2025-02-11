Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Has $658,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

