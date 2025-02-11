Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 121 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after acquiring an additional 405,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $454,477,000 after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.