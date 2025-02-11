Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 35,100 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 576.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB Financial Group stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on KB

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.