Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IDACORP by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

