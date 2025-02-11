Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average of $177.17.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

