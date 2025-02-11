Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 83.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 109.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.61 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

