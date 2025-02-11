Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at about $5,927,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

