Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,241,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $18,368,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,971,000 after purchasing an additional 114,018 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $15,231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,742,000 after purchasing an additional 96,910 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.3 %

Churchill Downs stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.47%.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

