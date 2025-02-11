Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,865,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,981,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.32.

Five Below Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $212.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

