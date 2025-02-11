Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 122.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,245,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 686,519 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,440,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,172,000 after buying an additional 528,876 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,731,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 282,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 714,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.