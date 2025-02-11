Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 338.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4,025.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Federal Signal by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 240,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

