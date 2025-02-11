Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,118.24. This represents a 49.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $110,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

