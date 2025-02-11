Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

AGCO opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.39%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

