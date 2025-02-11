Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 340.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 256.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day moving average is $171.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

