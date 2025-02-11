Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 340.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 256.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day moving average is $171.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.