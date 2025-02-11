Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the software’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 636 shares of the software’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $113.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In other news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $114,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,019.10. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,373,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,216.05. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,143 shares of company stock worth $6,265,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

