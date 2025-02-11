Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GPI opened at $465.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.77 and a 52 week high of $489.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.24. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.83.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

