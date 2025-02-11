Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,054,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,473,000 after purchasing an additional 394,436 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

