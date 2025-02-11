Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 62.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSA opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.79 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.08 and a 200 day moving average of $172.39.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.