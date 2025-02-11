Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after buying an additional 3,255,347 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,972,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shell by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,405,000 after buying an additional 422,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 29.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after buying an additional 866,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

