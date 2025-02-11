Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,787,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

MOH stock opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

