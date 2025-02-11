Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 78,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.