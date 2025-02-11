Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 38,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,577.50. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $251,127.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,924.23. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $181.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

