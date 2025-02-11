Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,625 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 116,597 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $371 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

