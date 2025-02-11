Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 833.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

