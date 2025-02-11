Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

