Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 65.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

