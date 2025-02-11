Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,131 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LPX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

