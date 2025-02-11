Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Down 2.0 %

LNTH opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.