Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,645,000 after acquiring an additional 346,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,585,000 after buying an additional 2,119,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,060,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after buying an additional 868,748 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,435,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,842,000 after acquiring an additional 130,732 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

