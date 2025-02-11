Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.