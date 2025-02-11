Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 257,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H stock opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

