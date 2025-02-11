Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 722.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

