Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 169.12 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

