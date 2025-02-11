Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,410.18. This trade represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,980 shares of company stock worth $165,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

