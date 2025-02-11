Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HSBC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $54.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

