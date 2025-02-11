Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 331,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 295,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 39.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $215.23 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $147.96 and a one year high of $239.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.33 and its 200 day moving average is $211.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

