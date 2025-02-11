Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 169.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $176.22 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.13 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

