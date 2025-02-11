Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $202,000. CWM LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 77.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,928,250. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

