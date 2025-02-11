Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $328.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.50. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $354.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total value of $338,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.