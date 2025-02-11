Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 82,875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 345.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 98.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $300,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

