Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 694 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This trade represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,992 shares of company stock worth $8,913,841. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $107.77 and a one year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

