Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 39.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,987,000 after acquiring an additional 483,510 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in PVH by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 440,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 266,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PVH by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 82.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 114,430 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

NYSE PVH opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

